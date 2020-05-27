More News:

May 27, 2020

North Philly boy, 9, dies after being shot in the face

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
A 9-year-old boy died on Tuesday after suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. Police are investigating the death.

Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old North Philadelphia boy who was shot in the face Tuesday night. 

Officers responded to a home located on the 5900 block of North 20th Street around 9:30 p.m., according to a report by the Associated PressThe boy was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

Family members, including an adult, were inside the home at the time of the incident, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told 6ABC. Police found the boy in a back bedroom. 

“There’s evidence to believe that there might be some negligence involved in this,” she said. 

It is unclear whether the boy shot himself or whether he was shot by someone else. No arrests have been made. As of Wednesday morning, police were still searching for a weapon. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

