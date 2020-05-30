More News:

May 30, 2020

Philadelphia Parking Authority to resume enforcing parking regulations June 8

Agency will phase in a full operational return

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Parking Authority will begin to resume enforcing metered and on-street signage starting June 8, the agency announced Friday. The agency had put enforcement of such regulations on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic over 11 weeks ago, but will start to phase in normal enforcement now.

Regulations will start through a phased approach, a release from the agency read. Enforcement of on-street signage and parking regulations will begin with all vehicles parked in Center City and University City. By June 22, the PPA will resume enforcement city-wide.

To warn drivers of the return to enforcement, officers had been placing warning notes on some cars starting May 26, the PPA added. 

Customers with parking tickets will have a contact-free method of payment available to them when regulations resume. Those who download the meterUp app can pay their PPA ticket there, or by calling 1-877-727-5303. 

PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said that this is a step in returning to normal enforcement after the public health crisis.

"Working in conjunction with our transportation partners at the City and SEPTA," said Petri,"We are taking these initial enforcement steps now on June 8th in order to lay the necessary groundwork for an anticipated full operational return to normal in the coming months."

