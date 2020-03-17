Philadelphia Parking Authority to keep ticketing some vehicles amid coronavirus pandemic

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is suspending operations at the Parking Violations Branch and the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication.

But it will go on ticketing some vehicles throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The PPA will still cite "blatant violations that pose a threat to public order and safety," including those that are double-parked, violating loading zones or blocking entrance ways and crosswalks. Meters, kiosks and residential parking limits will not be enforced.

"It is essential that motorists park legally during this health crisis so as not to impede traffic flow or block emergency vehicle access," the PPA directed.

In-person ticket payments have been suspended and hearings have been postponed as part of the temporary closures of the Parking Violations Branch and the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication. Those closures are in accordance with recommendations issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Any ticket payments for vehicles that are not booted or towed can be paid online or by phone at 1-888-591-3636. There will be no convenience fees for online payments at this time. Red light tickets may also be paid online or sent by mail to Red Light Camera Program, P.O. Box 597, Baltimore, MD 21203.

Residents will still be able to retrieve any vehicles that are booted or towed. To do so, they will need to pay any outstanding tickets through the PPA's online payment system or by visiting the PPA impound lot located at 2501 South Weccacoe Ave. in South Philly. The lot will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PPA parking garages and lots, including airport parking, will remain open during this time.