No more free parking at PPA garages as of June 1

May 19, 2020
The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume charging drivers to park at its eight Center City garages beginning June 1.
Drivers who enter the garages before midnight on May 31 have until 6 p.m. the next day to exit without paying a fee, according to information posted on the PPA's website this week.
The affected garages include Family Court Garage (1503 Arch St.), Autopark at Jefferson (10th and Ludlow streets), Gateway Parking Garage (1540 Vine St.), Autopark at Independence Garage (Fifth and Market streets), Autopark at Fashion District/Gallery Garage (44 N. 9th St.), Old City Garage (Second and Sansom streets), Parkade Garage (801 Arch St.), and Autopark at the Ben Franklin Bridge (224 N. Third St.).
The PPA-operated garages have remained open during the crisis but had stopped charging fees to park. Airport parking remains open and free to patrons except for the Economy lot, which has been closed to new customers.
The PPA is not ticketing at meters, kiosks, and residential parking limits at this time. The authority had suspended operations at its Parking Violations Branch and the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication on March 17. However, it is still ticketing parking violations that "pose a threat to public order and safety." This includes vehicles that block entrance ways, park in front of fire hydrants or stop in no-stopping zones.
