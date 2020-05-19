More News:

May 19, 2020

No more free parking at PPA garages as of June 1

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Parking PPA
PPA parking garages Screenshot/Google Street View

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume normal operations and rates for eight parking garages in Center City. The PPA-operated garages will charge for parking beginning on June 1.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume charging drivers to park at its eight Center City garages beginning June 1.

Drivers who enter the garages before midnight on May 31 have until 6 p.m. the next day to exit without paying a fee, according to information posted on the PPA's website this week.

MORE: Key to COVID-19 crisis: 'Don't be a jerk,' Philly managing director says

The affected garages include Family Court Garage (1503 Arch St.), Autopark at Jefferson (10th and Ludlow streets), Gateway Parking Garage (1540 Vine St.), Autopark at Independence Garage (Fifth and Market streets), Autopark at Fashion District/Gallery Garage (44 N. 9th St.), Old City Garage (Second and Sansom streets), Parkade Garage (801 Arch St.), and Autopark at the Ben Franklin Bridge (224 N. Third St.).

The PPA-operated garages have remained open during the crisis but had stopped charging fees to park. Airport parking remains open and free to patrons except for the Economy lot, which has been closed to new customers. 

The PPA is not ticketing at meters, kiosks, and residential parking limits at this time. The authority had suspended operations at its Parking Violations Branch and the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication on March 17. However, it is still ticketing parking violations that "pose a threat to public order and safety." This includes vehicles that block entrance ways, park in front of fire hydrants or stop in no-stopping zones. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parking PPA Philadelphia Center City Philadelphia Parking Authority Tickets Coronavirus Government

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Government

Key to COVID-19 crisis: 'Don't be a jerk,' Philly managing director says
Philly Beach COVID-19

Children's Health

Autism risk increases when an aunt or uncle has the disorder, study finds
Autism family connection

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

TV

John Oliver calls Philly sports fans a 'horde of inhuman monsters'
John Oliver Philly

Food & Drink

Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'
Girls Nite In Online

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved