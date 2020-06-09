More News:

June 09, 2020

Woman charged with running over Philly police officer during protests

Angela Hall allegedly was the getaway driver, fleeing with people who had been looting an Old City store, when the cop as struck

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia police officer run over Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Angela Hall, of Philadelphia, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer related her role as the alleged getaway driver from the scene of a store being looted in Old City during the protests on May 30.

The driver who allegedly ran over a Philadelphia police officer while fleeing the scene of looting and destruction in Old City during the protests on May 30 is facing multiple charges.

The most serious charges against Angela Hall, 42 of Philadelphia, are attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges against on Tuesday. All of the charges against Hall stem from three related incidents at Seventh and Chestnut streets in Old City.

Burglary charges were filed against Hall for allegedly serving as a getaway driver for people looting a beauty supply store in that area. Investigators said there is video showing multiple people carrying out items from the store while Hall waited in one of three vehicles.

61020 Angela HallSource/PPD

Angela Hall, 42

Philadelphia Police Officer Tony Nieves was among of several officers who responded to the scene. He allegedly was struck by the vehicle Hall had been driving as she fled.

"This individual’s criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police officer who was responding to a situation that was already dangerous," Krasner said. "My thoughts are with this officer and his loved ones at this time: I hope your recovery will be speedy and complete. This office intends to hold Angela Hall accountable for the severe harm she has caused Officer Nieves."

Hall had been driving a rental car when she allegedly struck Nieves. The next day she reported the vehicle had been stolen, but authorities said Hall was caught on video allegedly Hall abandoning it on the 6300 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philly later that night.

Other charges against Hall include burglary, conspiracy, possesion of an instrument of crime, filing false reports to police and related offenses.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Philadelphia Police Philadelphia Police Larry Krasner District Attorney's Office Violence Protests Old City George Floyd District Attorney Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved