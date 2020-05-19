More News:

May 19, 2020

New Jersey auto dealerships, bike shops to resume in-person sales

By Pat Ralph
In-person auto and motorcycle purchases can resume Wednesday, May 20 in New Jersey after being restricted to online sales since late March.

New Jersey auto and motorcycle dealerships can resume in-person sales Wednesday after being restricted to online sales for nearly two months. 

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an administrative order Tuesday relaxing the restrictions. It also applies to bicycle sales. 

Auto dealerships initially were excluded from the businesses deemed essential amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Murphy later permitted online and remote vehicle sales. Dealerships were required to deliver the purchased vehicles directly to customers or establish other pickup options. 

Test drives related to online sales have been permitted since late April so long as the dealership implemented social distancing practices. Dealerships were required to properly clean any vehicle that was not purchased by someone who test drove it. 

Murphy’s administrative order is the latest step in the incremental reopening New Jersey’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, he unveiled a three-stage reopening plan that gradually loosens restrictions on businesses and social activities. Several already have been relaxed. 

All businesses now can conduct curbside pickup and delivery services, but customers cannot enter stores and must place orders online or over the phone. 

Construction and drive-in activities have resumed. Parks and beaches have reopened. And fishing charters and watercraft rentals are again operating. All have been mandated to institute social distancing guidelines. 

More outdoor recreational activities will resume Friday. Batting cages, driving ranges, shooting and archery ranges, private tennis clubs and community gardens can all reopen.

Pat Ralph
