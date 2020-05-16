More News:

May 16, 2020

New Jersey man charged after allegedly lighting can of gasoline on fire in Linden driveway

Desmond Hodge, 47, allegedly said that someone inside of the home owed him money

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Arson
gasoline can fire new jersey GoogleMaps/StreetView

Homes on the 1300 block of Essex in Linden, New Jersey, where the fire was lit. The suspect is being held in prison on charges of arson and making terrorist threats for starting the fire Wednesday.

One New Jersey man faces criminal charges after allegedly setting a can of gasoline on fire in a driveway Wednesday.

Desmond E. Hodge, of Southampton, Burlington County, allegedly first went to a home in Linden and told five people inside that a resident of the home owed him money. He then threatened to "return with gasoline," reported NJ.com.

The 47-year-old man did in fact return, allegedly then setting a can of gasoline on fire in the driveway of a home on the 1300 block of Essex Avenue. Police arrived on the scene soon after and found the fire still burning around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 

No one was injured by the fire, and it only ended up damaging a small bush, reported MyCentralJersey.

Hodge was found by members of the Linden Police and Fire Departments less than an hour later. He was still driving around the neighborhood of where he lit the gasoline can in a silver BMW. 

The suspect was arrested and placed in Union County jail in Elizabeth, NJ. Hodge faces charges of second-degree aggravated arson and a single count of making terrorist threats.

Allie Miller

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

