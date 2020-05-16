New Jersey man charged after allegedly lighting can of gasoline on fire in Linden driveway

One New Jersey man faces criminal charges after allegedly setting a can of gasoline on fire in a driveway Wednesday.

Desmond E. Hodge, of Southampton, Burlington County, allegedly first went to a home in Linden and told five people inside that a resident of the home owed him money. He then threatened to "return with gasoline," reported NJ.com.

The 47-year-old man did in fact return, allegedly then setting a can of gasoline on fire in the driveway of a home on the 1300 block of Essex Avenue. Police arrived on the scene soon after and found the fire still burning around 12 p.m. Wednesday.



No one was injured by the fire, and it only ended up damaging a small bush, reported MyCentralJersey.

Hodge was found by members of the Linden Police and Fire Departments less than an hour later. He was still driving around the neighborhood of where he lit the gasoline can in a silver BMW.

The suspect was arrested and placed in Union County jail in Elizabeth, NJ. Hodge faces charges of second-degree aggravated arson and a single count of making terrorist threats.