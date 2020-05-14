Six Flags reopening Safari by reverting to prior drive-thru format

Six Flags Great Adventure will reopen its Safari attraction with a new drive-thru experience, enabling guests to admire its myriad animals from their own vehicles as the coronavirus pandemic plays out.

A specific reopening date has not been announced. New safety procedures are being put in place to protect guests, employees and animals, the Ocean County-based theme park announced Thursday.



The Safari previously operated as a self-drive-thru from 1974 to 2012, but has since offered guided truck tours.



“Returning to a standalone, drive-thru format enables guests to enjoy the Safari’s 1,200 exotic animals from the privacy and safety of their own vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing,” Six Flags said in a statement.

To prevent overcrowding, guests will be required to make online reservations. Tickets must be purchased online as gate sales will be unavailable.



The theme park and water park will remain closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Once the amusement park reopens, guests will be required to make reservations online.

Six Flags has been closed since mid-March.

Season Pass holders will have their 2020 passes extended for the number of operating days that the theme park remains closed. Six Flags members will receive an additional month to their memberships for every month the park is closed. Their memberships also will be upgraded one level for the remainder of the season.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all amusement parks to close indefinitely on March 17. Four days later, he banned gatherings and instituted a stay-at-home order.

Murphy has since given drive-thru events, including graduation celebrations, movies and religious services, the green light.