May 19, 2020

Expiration dates for New Jersey driver licenses, registrations extended due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Pat Ralph
Expiration dates for driver licenses and registrations in New Jersey have been extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

New Jersey residents with driver licenses and vehicle registrations are set to expire during the coronavirus outbreak will have additional time to get those documents renewed, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced. 

Licenses and registrations that expired in March through May are now good through until July 31; those with June 30 expirations are extended until Aug. 31, and July 31 expirations are extended until Sept. 30. 

Along with standard driver licenses, permits, standard non-driver IDs, and privately-owned and commercial vehicle registrations, the extension also applies to vehicle inspections, temporary tags, and Purple Heart/Disabled Veteran placards.

"Extending the expiration dates further is the right move with our agencies closed to the public, as we work to stamp out the threat of COVID-19 together," NJMVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. "We continue to urge eligible customers to renew their licenses and registrations online."

New Jerseyans can renew drivers licenses online here and can renew vehicle registrations here.

"Get it done online now, if you're able to," Fulton continued. "We do anticipate that volumes will spike once we reopen and when we reach the end of these extensions. Our job is to serve customers in the most efficient way possible and one way we can do that is by steering people to our expanded list of online services."

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the NJMVC unveiled two-month extensions for licenses, registrations, and inspection stickers expiring in March, April, and May. During a state of emergency, Fulton has the authority to extend such expiration dates.

PennDOT announced last week that it will use current photos for license and ID renewals, and that Pennsylvania residents do not have to make a trip to the DMV to renew expiring driver licenses and ID cards due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, people are encouraged to complete the process online.

