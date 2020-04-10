More News:

April 10, 2020

New Jersey releasing nonviolent prisoners with high risk of COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy looks to slow spread of the coronavirus in state correctional facilities

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prisons Coronavirus
New Jersey release inmates Tom Gralish/GSB/MCT/SIPA

Some nonviolent inmates housed in New Jersey's state prison system will be temporarily released to home confinement, a move aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in correctional facilities. Above, inmates at Riverfront State Prison in Camden, in March 2004.

New Jersey will temporarily release certain nonviolent inmates housed in state prisons in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 among correctional facilities.

An executive order signed Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy allows some inmates with high risk for coronavirus infections to be released to emergency home confinement. Others will be granted parole. The state previously released some inmates from county jails.

Nonviolent inmates over age 60 and those with high-risk medical conditions will be considered for release. So will inmates whose sentences max out in the next three months and those who have been considered for parole within the last year. 

No inmates serving sentences for violent crimes, like murder or sexual assault, will be released, Murphy said. 

"'I'm signing this executive order to preserve balance between public health and public safety," Murphy said. "By allowing some of our most vulnerable persons to temporarily leave, it will protect their health, and those working in prisons."

Inmates will be considered for release on a case-by-case basis, Murphy said. They each will be provided a personal release plan ensuring they have access to necessary services. Officials said they did not yet know how many inmates would be released. 

Marcus O. Hicks, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Corrections, echoed Murphy's message, saying caution is needed to protect "those in custody and civilian staff working on the front lines every day."

As of Friday, 129 staffers and 20 inmates had been infected by the coronavirus. One inmate had died of COVID-19. Another 1,000 staffers and 400 inmates were on quarantine, but they are not all symptomatic, Hicks said. 

"When you are running a correctional facility, there are significant challenges to institute social distancing," Hicks said. "We have taken significant strides to combat this pandemic, starting with cleaning and sanitizing."

New Jersey officials already have limited inmate gathering, dining and visitations. Also, all staffers are required to wear masks and some copays for inmates receiving COVID-19 tests have been eliminated. 

There are 54,588 coronavirus cases across New Jersey, including 1,932 deaths. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prisons Coronavirus New Jersey COVID-19 Corrections Inmates Jails

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040820NateStanley

Government

Vice President Mike Pence urges Philly to ramp up social distancing 'now more than ever'
Mike Pence Philly COVID-19

Illness

New Jersey may be flattening its curve – but there's a long road ahead, Murphy says
New Jersey flattening the curve infection rate data

Sixers

Vote for Sweet 16 of all-time Sixers one-on-one bracket: Charles Barkley region
1_Joel_Embiid_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Television

New 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' episodes written in quarantine, Rob McElhenney says
Always Sunny COVID-19

Easter

Andrea Bocelli to perform on Easter Sunday from empty Italian cathedral
Andrea Bocelli to perform on Easter from empty Italian cathedral

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved