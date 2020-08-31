New Jersey resuming indoor dining Friday with some restrictions in place

New Jersey restaurants can resume indoor dining services Friday for the first time in nearly six months.

It's a long-anticipated milestone for one of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will come with numerous restrictions.

Restaurants must limit capacity to 25%. Tables must be kept six feet apart to adhere to social distancing. Face masks must be worn by patrons who are not eating or sitting.



Gov. Phil Murphy announced the news via Twitter Monday morning.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has created substantial challenges for our state, and our restaurants have been among the most impacted businesses due to the particular challenges associated with indoor dining," Murphy told Politico.

"But given the progress we continue to see statewide, and with the proper precautions and limitations in place, I am proud to say that our restaurants will soon be able to open their doors to customers for indoor dining with limited capacity."

Movie theaters, which have been closed since the coronavirus outbreak surged in March, also will be permitted to reopen ahead of the Labor Day weekend, according to Politico. Theaters and indoor dining are among the last major business sectors still shut down.

Murphy is expected to provide more details at his COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

Additional indoor dining protocols could include keeping groups seated at bars six feet apart, allowing food and drinks only to be consumed while seated, and only permitting wait staff to bring food and beverages to customers.

Visitors who don't wear a face mask could be refused service, but people with a health issue and those younger than age 2 might not be required to wear a face covering.

"I know many restaurants have had a tough summer, and I thank the many owners and workers who understood the need for caution, and who have creatively found ways to offer outdoor dining to customers," Murphy said.

"Now, our job is to ensure that this resumption is put in motion responsibly so we can continue restoring one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against this virus."

Indoor dining initially was slated to resume in early July, but it was postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 cases spiked in other states that had reopened restaurants.

Much of the Northeast exercised similar caution at the time. Philly is expected to resume indoor dining Sept. 8. New York City is still awaiting a decision.

Murphy hinted last week that indoor dining could resume soon. In the meantime, restaurants have been permitted to offer takeout and delivery service. The state has allowed outdoor dining since June.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

