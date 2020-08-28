More News:

August 28, 2020

New Jersey hikes gas tax due to revenue lost amid pandemic

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Taxes Gas
NJ Gas Tax Source/Pexels.com

New Jersey's fuel tax is scheduled to increase by 9.3 cents per gallon on Oct. 1, bringing the state's share to 50.7 cents per gallon for regular gas and 57.7 cents per gallon for diesel.

Drivers filling up their tanks in New Jersey will soon be paying 9.3 cents more per gallon after the state announced a fuel tax increase that will take effect October 1.

The rate increase will bring the state tax from 41.4 cents per gallon to 50.7 cents per gallon, making New Jersey's tax the fourth highest behind California, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The state currently has the 10th highest fuel tax in the U.S.

The Treasury Department explained Friday that the decision was necessary because tax revenue has fallen with fewer people on the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

The increased tax revenue will support and ensure the solvency of the state's Transportation Trust Fund, which was established in 2016 under former Gov. Chris Christie. 

The TTF requires that approximately $2 billion be contributed each year, with adjustments based on a model that assumes an increase of $50 million annually for every penny added to the fuel tax, according NJ.com.

"As we've noted before, any changes in the gas tax rate are dictated by several factors that are beyond the control of the administration," State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said in a statement Friday. "The law enacted in 2016 contains a specific formula to ensure that revenue is meeting a certain target. When it does not, the gas tax rate has to be adjusted accordingly in order for us to meet our obligation under the law and fully fund the state's many pressing transportation infrastructure needs."

The tax on diesel fuel also will rise by the same amount from 48.4 cents per gallon to 57.7 cents per gallon.

The last time the tax was increased was in 2018, when Gov. Phil Murphy raised the rate by 4.3 cents per gallon.

When the latest increase takes effect, the fuel tax in New Jersey will have increased by more than 250% since the TTF was established in 2016.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Taxes Gas New Jersey Gas and Oil Fuel Drivers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: What's the best possible team to surround Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons with?
Embiid-Simmons_021920_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, after the second week of training camp
082820DougPederson_limited

Weddings

What are the gift-giving rules for weddings postponed due to COVID-19?
Wedding gift etiquette

Bookstores

South Philly's A Novel Idea celebrating Independent Bookstore Day
270820_books.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved