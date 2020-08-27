More News:

August 27, 2020

New Jersey applies for feds' Lost Wages Assistance program to help state's unemployed residents

When the state is accepted, the benefit would provide an addition $300 per week to help people out of work

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Unemployment Coronavirus
New Jersey lost wages unemployment benefits Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has called on the federal government to reinstate the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, which expired last month.

Out-of-work New Jersey residents soon could be eligible to receive an additional $300 per week through the Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance federal unemployment program.

The funds, administered by FEMA, would provide temporary supplemental financial support to residents who have lost jobs or wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New Jersey applied to be part of the program on Wednesday.

Only those who lost work because of the coronavirus health crisis and are receiving more than $100 in weekly unemployment benefits through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are eligible.

The $300 would be paid in addition to one's weekly unemployment benefit and the supplemental cash would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

New Jersey officials said the new program will take several weeks to implement after the state is accepted into the program because the Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance program needs to operate separately from other federal and state unemployment programs.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier in August after the $600 benefit that was part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program expired. That unemployment program was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

"We are looking into every option to ensure that every single penny will be in the pockets of countless New Jersey families seeking benefits," Murphy said. "However, even as we do this, we still need the federal government to reauthorize the $600 federal unemployment benefit to ensure that we provide the financial security desperately needed during this pandemic." 

The FEMA program has a spending cap of $44 billion. Once the money runs out, the extra benefits will end. The program would also be stopped if the agency's Disaster Relief Fund balance dips below $25 billion.

After the first three weeks of benefits, states must reapply in order for FEMA to recalculate how much grant funding is still available.

FEMA has approved 30 states for the grant, and Pennsylvania is already among them.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Unemployment Coronavirus Philadelphia Unemployment benefits Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey FEMA Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could J.T. Realmuto be on the move? Is Starling Marte an option for Phillies?
Realmuto-Marte_082620_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

Eagles could have a dozen or more rookies on their final 2020 roster
082620JalenReagor_Limited

Streaming

Documentary on dangerous New Jersey amusement park premiering on HBO Max
Action Park documentary

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap takes over 50,000 square feet of FDR Park
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved