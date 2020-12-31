COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will track how many vaccines are administered in the state

A new dashboard on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website will keep track of how many COVID-19 vaccines are administered in the state.

So far, 96,045 people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated since the first rounds began on Dec. 16. The largest chunk came from Allegheny County, where 9,948 vaccine doses were given. Leigh and Montgomery counties follow close behind.

The dashboard also tracks partial versus full vaccinations, as Moderna and Pfizer's vaccinations both require booster shots weeks after the first is administered.

The data is broken down by county and also includes hospital and demographic information. Specific data can be found alongside the COVID-19 dashboard on the state website.

Philadelphia has administered 21,046 vaccines that were distributed by the federal government and separate from the state allocations. Those numbers are not reflected in the dashboard data.

Vaccine doses will be released in phases. The first round of doses went to health care workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, followed by nursing home residents.

One hundred and forty two hospitals, health care systems, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies in Pa. received vaccine doses, PennLive reported.