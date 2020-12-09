More Health:

December 09, 2020

Camden County adds three new walkup COVID-19 testing sites

A fourth location will begin operating by next week at the Department of Public Works complex in Lindenwold

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
There have been 5,361 total coronavirus cases in Camden City since the public health crisis began.

Camden County is continuing to expand its coronavirus testing capacity to keep up with the surge of COVID-19 infections across the region.

Three additional COVID-19 testing sites opened Wednesday located at schools in neighborhoods of Camden City that have been impacted by coronavirus outbreaks, the county announced. No appointment is required to receive a test, and each can be accessed by foot, vehicle or public transportation.

Below are the locations of the new Camden City coronavirus testing sites, along with the days and times each will be open.

• Mondays: Veterans Memorial School, 800 N. 26th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Wednesdays: Cooper Poynt School, 201 State St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Thursdays: Dr. Charles Brimm Medical Arts High School, 1626 Copewood St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Within a week, a fourth COVID-19 testing site will open at the Camden County Department of Public Works complex in Lindenwold.

The testing site will utilize the Rutgers University saliva-based COVID-19 diagnostic. It will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The four new COVID-19 testing sites are the result of a partnership between the Camden County Freeholder Board, Camden County Health Department, Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers and Cooper University Health Care.

"Thousands of county residents are getting tested every day, but we know that the easier you make this resource the more probable it is the community to take advantage of it," Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said. "Furthermore, these new testing sites are in impacted neighborhoods that have more health disparities and vulnerabilities than other parts of the county and a greater need."

The county also has two COVID-19 testing locations on the Cherry Hill campus of Camden County College and on the Cooper University Health Care campus in Camden City. These sites are administering more than 900 coronavirus tests per day, according to the county.

There have been 5,361 total coronavirus cases in Camden City since the ongoing public health crisis began, according to county data

Since the pandemic began in March22,443 Camden County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and there have been 657 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

