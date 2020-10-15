Two South Jersey MVC locations forced to shut down after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agencies in Burlington and Camden counties have been forced to shutter their operations after a pair of employees contracted the coronavirus.

The Delanco Licensing Center will be shut down until Oct. 24, while the Runnemede Vehicle Center will not be in operation until Oct. 26, the MVC announced.

The employee who tested positive for the virus in Delanco was last at the licensing center on Oct. 9, while the worker who contracted COVID-19 in Runnemede was last seen at the agency on Oct. 10.

Both facilities are being cleaned and will remain closed until contact tracers have cleared enough employees to return or any required quarantine is finished.

Delanco road test operations, however, are in a separate facility and will remain open.

The MVC facilities in Delanco and Runnemede are not the only ones in New Jersey that have had to temporarily close due to an employee contracting COVID-19. Five other MVC locations across the state are currently shut down for this very reason.

The MVC has closed an agency location on 11 occasions due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus.

The vast majority of have been because of a single individual contracting the virus. Only two locations, both at regional centers, were forced to close because of multiple workers becoming infected.

There’s no proof at this point that the virus was contracted at an agency location, the MVC said. The agency continued by saying that its policy of immediate quarantine following a single positive COVID-19 test has protected both employees and customers, as well as prevented an outbreak of the virus.

“We are proud of this record and will continue to follow our strict guidelines,” the agency said.

Customers are encouraged to visit NJMVC.gov before heading out to an agency facility to check for any new updates with regards to closures and capacity at MVC locations, find alternative locations if need be, and complete transactions online. Alternative agency locations can be found here.

Recent changes at the MVC have allowed for more transactions to be completed online rather than require an in-person visit to an agency location. Such transactions that can be done online include license and registration renewals.