Vandal ruins Pennsylvania Capitol's pink fountain display for breast cancer awareness

An annual pink fountain display in Harrisburg will not continue as planned this October after the water at the State Capitol East Building was targeted by a vandal last week, officials said.

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition announced Monday that the pink fountain, intended to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, required draining after an incident last Thursday.

The water at the Pennsylvania Capitol Fountain was turned pink at the beginning of October, a display meant to celebrate survivors, remember those who have died, encourage women to get screened, and support researchers who are developing treatments.

On Thursday, a vandal poured bubble bath or soap into the fountain, causing it to overflow, according to PennLive.

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition said the fountain water would not be turned pink again this month.

Harrisburg police did not immediately respond to an email on Monday afternoon about the status of any investigation into the incident.

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition's annual conference will be held virtually this year on Friday.

The organization says it plans to turn the fountain pink in 2021.