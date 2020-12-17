Gov. Wolf 'feeling great' after ending COVID-19 quarantine

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has exited his quarantine.

Wolf, 71, remained asymptomatic while he self-isolated with his wife, Francis. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 8, but tested negative on each of the next two days.

The first lady never tested positive. The couple remained in isolation for 10 days after Wolf's positive result.

"I'm feeling great," Wolf told reporters during a Zoom call, PennLive reported. He had continued working during his self-isolation period.

Wolf also addressed the winter snowstorm that dumped several inches of snow on parts of the state, including the Philadelphia region. The storm caused traffic issues across the state as residents struggled to drive in the snow.



In Clinton County, the snowstorm caused a large crash involving 30 to 60 vehicles, two fatalities and multiple injuries.

"Last night’s winter storm greatly impacted PA," Wolf wrote on Twitter. "Many are waking up to several inches – if not feet – of snow. Be mindful that it will take time for crews to clear roads to make sure they’re safe. Please stay home if you can, so they can do their jobs swiftly and safely."