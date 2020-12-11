More News:

December 11, 2020

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests negative for COVID-19 twice since positive result

Wolf has been asymptomatic and his wife tested negative for the coronavirus this week. They remain in isolation

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has twice tested negative for COVID-19 since testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He and wife. Frances Wolf, remain in isolation at this time.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested negative for the COVID-19 twice since the positive result he announced earlier this week, the governor said Friday. 

Wolf received consecutive negative coronavirus test results on Wednesday and Thursday, He first had tested positive on Tuesday, but had been asymptomatic. First lady Frances Wolf tested negative, she said Thursday; she has not produced a positive test.

The couple received RT-PCR, or Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction tests, which is the common type of non-rapid coronavirus test conducted from genetic material obtained by nasal swab.

The timing of the Wolf's positive and negative tests suggests the coronavirus had just about run its course when Wolf tested positive, state epidemiologist Dr. Sharon Watkins said.

"These tests are considered the gold standard among tests for COVID-19. These highly specific and sensitive tests can pick up small amounts of the virus. Two negative RT-PCR tests since that time indicate that it is possible that Governor Wolf was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted," Watkins said.

Despite their negative test results, the Wolfs will continue to self-quarantine. They're following CDC and Pennsylvania Health Department guidelines for asymptomatic cases, Wolf said in a message posted to social media. 


