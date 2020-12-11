Woman stabbed to death at former New Jersey Congressman's estate

Petersen allegedly stabbed Carkhuff in the neck while they were chopping vegetables for stew. The pair had just taken drugs, NJ.com reported.

The witnesses helped transport Carkhuff to the hospital where she died, while Petersen allegedly fled the scene in a pickup truck registered to Torricelli's lobbying and marketing firm.

Police arrested Petersen on Monday in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, where he is incarcerated. He faces extradition and charges of first-degree murder and related charges.

Petersen previously served 11 years in prison for stabbing a 57-year-old neighbor during an attempted robbery when he was 15. He was released in 2019.

Torricelli, a Democrat who served in the Senate from 1997 to 2003, told NJ.com that stabbing horrified him.



"It’s horrific," said Torricelli, who was at his home in Florida when the incident occurred. "It’s an incredible tragedy. My head is still spinning."