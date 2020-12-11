More News:

December 11, 2020

Maskless New Jersey man threw knife, iPad at Fattys staffers, police say

The alleged altercation occurred after the man was denied service for refusing to put on a face covering

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Investigations
Fattys Mask Assault Google/Street View

A Morristown, New Jersey man allegedly threatened to kill Fattys restaurant employees when he was denied service for refusing to wear a face mask.

A customer who refused to wear a mask at Fattys in Morristown, New Jersey, allegedly attacked the restaurant's manager and threatened to kill workers Wednesday night. 

Jose Canales, 21, became "disrespectful" when manager Mauri Colin asked him to leave the restaurant because he was not wearing a mask – a violation of state orders, according to Morristown policeAt that point, Colin said he told Canales that his order was cancelled and refunded.

Canales then allegedly punched Colin over the counter, pulled a small knife and threatened to kill other restaurant employees. He then threw the knife and one of the restaurant's iPads at the workers, but did not harm anyone, police said. 

The manager chased Canales out of the restaurant and police arrested him. Colin suffered a bruised hand during the altercation. Canales sustained a forehead cut and was transported to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation. 

Canales was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, weapons offenses and other charges, police said.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued statewide orders that require masks be worn in public indoor spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19.

New Jersey reported 5,370 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 386,606. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Investigations New Jersey Morristown Assault Charges Face Masks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Prevention

Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths: What you need to know
covid-19 vaccine myths

Government

Pennsylvania halts indoor dining, closes gyms and restricts retail to stem current COVID-19 surge
Wolf Restrictions DEC

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Television

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' renewed for four more seasons, making TV history
Always Sunny renewed

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved