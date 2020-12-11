Maskless New Jersey man threw knife, iPad at Fattys staffers, police say

A customer who refused to wear a mask at Fattys in Morristown, New Jersey, allegedly attacked the restaurant's manager and threatened to kill workers Wednesday night.

Jose Canales, 21, became "disrespectful" when manager Mauri Colin asked him to leave the restaurant because he was not wearing a mask – a violation of state orders, according to Morristown police. At that point, Colin said he told Canales that his order was cancelled and refunded.

Canales then allegedly punched Colin over the counter, pulled a small knife and threatened to kill other restaurant employees. He then threw the knife and one of the restaurant's iPads at the workers, but did not harm anyone, police said.

The manager chased Canales out of the restaurant and police arrested him. Colin suffered a bruised hand during the altercation. Canales sustained a forehead cut and was transported to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation.

Canales was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, weapons offenses and other charges, police said.



Gov. Phil Murphy issued statewide orders that require masks be worn in public indoor spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19.

New Jersey reported 5,370 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 386,606.