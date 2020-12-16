SEPTA adjusts service schedule as snow blankets Philly region

December 16, 2020
The first major snowstorm Philadelphia has seen in nearly two years ha dumped several inches of snow across the region by Wednesday evening, forcing SEPTA to alter its transit schedule.
SEPTA is encouraging people to use public transportation, saying it will make every effort to continue normal bus service. Regional rail trains are still operating but could be affected by accumulating snow and winds.
Late Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA suspended late-night and overnight service for the Norristown High Speed Line. OWL bus service for the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines also is suspended, but trains will run into Thursday morning.
The overnight maintenance closure of the Center City trolley tunnel – serving routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 – will be temporarily canceled into Thursday morning.
Riders can check SEPTA's Twitter and website for the latest transit updates.
The National Weather Service reported 4.1 inches had fallen at its Mount Holly, New Jersey office by 6 p.m. Snow is falling at 2-to-3 inches per hour.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet is expected to fall between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation is expected to be heavy at times and wind gusts could reach as high as 4 mph. Less than an inch of snow is predicted to fall between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management is urging people to stay off the roads as the snow continues to fall and warning of slippery roads as the precipitation turns to sleet overnight.
PennDOT enacted Level 3 vehicle restrictions which order larger vehicles, like loaded trucks, to stay off the road. Transportation officials advised drivers to be careful of changing weather conditions. A map of PennDOT's latest restrictions can be found here.
Power outages were minimal around 6:15 p.m. PECO had 27 outages affecting about 1,000 customers. Atlantic City Electric had 15 outages affecting 1,100 customers while PSE&G had 17 outages impacting less than 50.
Residents shared pictures of the snow as it arrived in the region Wednesday. Take a look below.
#Franklins first time seeing snow 😂😂 #philly pic.twitter.com/DqcMpaHRzR— JayGleck (@jaygleckner) December 16, 2020
1:30p. It hath begun. #WinterIsHere #snow #Philly #BalaCynwyd @Alt1045Philly pic.twitter.com/BOeUU8J264— Amber Miller (@amberkmiller) December 16, 2020
It’s snowing here in Philly! #snowday #phillysnow #december #winterstorm #winterwonderland #philly pic.twitter.com/YVxVw2pp1n— emily 💭 (@sadgurlemily) December 16, 2020
Live look at #Philadelphia https://t.co/boScDlRKOQ pic.twitter.com/MDkn46wfbi— Michael B. Toole (@mbtoole17) December 16, 2020
Awfully slow 😅... @phillywx #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/xB4ea0Esp1— Alejandro Lopez (@AlejandroxLopez) December 16, 2020
The snow is falling in Delco #Snow #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/NfkRq86Flh— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 16, 2020
Here comes the snow! #pawx #6abcAction #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/mfM8IUKshs— Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) December 16, 2020
I made a tiny snowman waving their arms around on the fire escape. ☃️ #snowman #philadelphia #snowstorm #fireescape pic.twitter.com/LUzXSpcfw5— M. Painter (@timbercowart) December 16, 2020
Primera #TormentaInvernal en #Filadelfia #EquipoT62 #PrimeraAlerta #Philly #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/Daf7SCtYFY— Emmanuel Capó (@emmanuellc) December 16, 2020
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.