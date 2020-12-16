SEPTA adjusts service schedule as snow blankets Philly region

The first major snowstorm Philadelphia has seen in nearly two years ha dumped several inches of snow across the region by Wednesday evening, forcing SEPTA to alter its transit schedule.

SEPTA is encouraging people to use public transportation, saying it will make every effort to continue normal bus service. Regional rail trains are still operating but could be affected by accumulating snow and winds.

Late Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA suspended late-night and overnight service for the Norristown High Speed Line. OWL bus service for the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines also is suspended, but trains will run into Thursday morning.

The overnight maintenance closure of the Center City trolley tunnel – serving routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 – will be temporarily canceled into Thursday morning.



Riders can check SEPTA's Twitter and website for the latest transit updates.

The National Weather Service reported 4.1 inches had fallen at its Mount Holly, New Jersey office by 6 p.m. Snow is falling at 2-to-3 inches per hour.