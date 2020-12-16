More News:

SEPTA adjusts service schedule as snow blankets Philly region

With the nor'easter affecting roadways, city officials urge people to avoid driving

Weather Snow
snow SEPTA wissahickon station Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Snow covers the tracks and train platforms at SEPTA's Wissahickon Station in Roxborough on Wednesday. Regional rail trains were still operating Wednesday evening, SEPTA officials said, but that could be affected by accumulating snow and winds.

The first major snowstorm Philadelphia has seen in nearly two years ha dumped several inches of snow across the region by Wednesday evening, forcing SEPTA to alter its transit schedule.

SEPTA is encouraging people to use public transportation, saying it will make every effort to continue normal bus service. Regional rail trains are still operating but could be affected by accumulating snow and winds.

Late Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA suspended late-night and overnight service for the Norristown High Speed Line. OWL bus service for the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines also is suspended, but trains will run into Thursday morning.

The overnight maintenance closure of the Center City trolley tunnel – serving routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 – will be temporarily canceled into Thursday morning. 

Riders can check SEPTA's Twitter and website for the latest transit updates.

The National Weather Service reported 4.1 inches had fallen at its Mount Holly, New Jersey office by 6 p.m. Snow is falling at 2-to-3 inches per hour.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. 

An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet is expected to fall between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation is expected to be heavy at times and wind gusts could reach as high as 4 mph. Less than an inch of snow is predicted to fall between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management is urging people to stay off the roads as the snow continues to fall and warning of slippery roads as the precipitation turns to sleet overnight. 

Delco Snow 2020Jeff Douglass/PhillyVoice

Motorists travel through Delaware County during the first major snowstorm the Philadelphia region has seen in nearly two years.


PennDOT enacted Level 3 vehicle restrictions which order larger vehicles, like loaded trucks, to stay off the road. Transportation officials advised drivers to be careful of changing weather conditions. A map of PennDOT's latest restrictions can be found here.

Power outages were minimal around 6:15 p.m. PECO had 27 outages affecting about 1,000 customers. Atlantic City Electric had 15 outages affecting 1,100 customers while PSE&G had 17 outages impacting less than 50. 

Residents shared pictures of the snow as it arrived in the region Wednesday. Take a look below. 

Philly Snow 2020Jeff Douglass/Staff

Snow blankets a backyard in Delaware County.


Center City Snow 2020Lexie Norcross/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia officials urged people to avoid driving as snow made the city's roadways a slippery mess.


Northeast Philly Snow 2020Courtesy/Tracey Romero

Snow covers a roadway in Northeast Philly. Precipitation is expected to turn to sleet overnight.



