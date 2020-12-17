More News:

December 17, 2020

Winter storm brings significant snowfall to Philly region

Some areas saw almost nine inches of snowfall on Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
snow car sumac street Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Fresh snow covers a car parked on Sumac Street in Wissahickon on Wednesday.

The Philly region saw its first major winter storm in nearly two years on Wednesday and early Thursday, as some parts saw almost nine inches of snowfall.

MORE: SEPTA adjusts service schedule as snow blankets Philly region

Over six inches of snow fell in parts of Philly, Delaware County and South Jersey — specifically Burlington and Camden counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Bucks County saw eight inches of snow, while areas of both Montgomery and Chester counties saw close to nine inches of snow accumulation.

There had been 78 reported power outages by PSE&G, PECO and Atlantic City Electric as of Thursday morning, affecting roughly 1,000 customers across the Philly region.

With the snowstorm having completed, the cleanup process was in full swing on Thursday. Crews had begun plowing and clearing snow off roads across the Philly region. 

Residents who needed to travel, whether by car or by public transportation, were urged to be cautious while navigating the conditions.

As a result of the winter storm, trash and recycling collections will not take place in Philly on Thursday. Pickups will resume on Friday and Saturday, the Streets Department announced.

Residents took to social media to capture the region’s first snowstorm in almost two years.






snow plow wissahickon stationJon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

A pickup truck with a snow plow exits onto Ridge Avenue from the parking lot at Wissahickon Station in Roxborough.


Snow SEPTA passengerJon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

A person waits in the snow for a SEPTA bus on Ridge Avenue in Wissahickon on Wednesday.


