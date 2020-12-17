Winter storm brings significant snowfall to Philly region

December 17, 2020
The Philly region saw its first major winter storm in nearly two years on Wednesday and early Thursday, as some parts saw almost nine inches of snowfall.
Over six inches of snow fell in parts of Philly, Delaware County and South Jersey — specifically Burlington and Camden counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of Bucks County saw eight inches of snow, while areas of both Montgomery and Chester counties saw close to nine inches of snow accumulation.
There had been 78 reported power outages by PSE&G, PECO and Atlantic City Electric as of Thursday morning, affecting roughly 1,000 customers across the Philly region.
With the snowstorm having completed, the cleanup process was in full swing on Thursday. Crews had begun plowing and clearing snow off roads across the Philly region.
Partners from @PhilaStreets out early for salting and plowing operations on roadways. If travel is necessary, please use caution on sidewalks and streets and maintain a safe driving distance. Please help our streets department: Don’t shovel snow into the street. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/HqyMXfa3ZE— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) December 17, 2020
Residents who needed to travel, whether by car or by public transportation, were urged to be cautious while navigating the conditions.
As a result of the winter storm, trash and recycling collections will not take place in Philly on Thursday. Pickups will resume on Friday and Saturday, the Streets Department announced.
Residents took to social media to capture the region’s first snowstorm in almost two years.
Annnnd the sledding has begun! #snow @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Ip2AoaVgwc— Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) December 16, 2020
Frankie’s first snow. #philly pic.twitter.com/YvAdDH5XtO— Johnathan S. Perkins 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) December 16, 2020
Snow-covered roofs at Oxford Green, our 20-home housing community in North Philadelphia keep families safe, warm, and dry. ❄️— Habitat Philadelphia (@HabitatPhilly) December 16, 2020
Nine more families will buy their homes here in 2021! 🔐 pic.twitter.com/I4Pj0RzOQ1
Snow day in Philly! #Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/pDAQ0KANxr— Golf & Science & Bulldogs (@BrianMcGolf) December 16, 2020
South Philly Snow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2SlWEXdNQk— Dave Petro (@davepetro15) December 16, 2020
