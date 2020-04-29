More Health:

April 29, 2020

In South Jersey, COVID-19 hospitalizations have yet to peak

Despite this, the scale of hospitalizations is less than it is in North and Central Jersey, Gov. Murphy says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
South Jersey hospitalizations Screenshot via YouTube/New Jersey Office of the Governor

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase across South Jersey.

While the number of coronavirus hospitalizations continues to decrease across both North and Central Jersey, the curve of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 still is on an upward trajectory in South Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

MORE: Philly shutting down Liacouras Center surge hospital for COVID-19 patients

Murphy did note that scale of hospitalizations is much smaller in South Jersey than it is in the other two regions of the state.

"There's no question that (the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations) is migrating south," Murphy said. "We need to get the back of that curve cracked and heading in the right direction."

The rate at which coronavirus cases double continues to slow across all 21 counties, but all seven South Jersey counties –Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem – are seeing cases multiply faster than almost every other county in North or Central Jersey.

The number of COVID-19 infections still remains much lower in South Jersey than in the other two regions of the state. There have been 9,236 positive cases and 370 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Jersey as of Wednesday afternoon, and the seven counties that make up the region are among the bottom half in total number of cases across the state.

New Jersey reported an additional 2,481 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 116,264. There have been 6,770 deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. 

State officials recorded 426 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday and there are currently a total 6,289 people hospitalized due to the virus. New Jersey hospitals discharged 474 coronavirus patient over the last 24 hours.

Of the 6,289 hospitalizations, 1,811 patients are in critical or intensive care and 1,327 individuals are on ventilators. The state is currently treating 61 patients at its three field medical stations set up in each region of the state.

New Jersey residents have to continue practicing social distancing to prevent people from having to go to the hospital in the first place, Murphy said.

"The data from our hospitals is critical in our gauging of our readiness to put our state on the road back," Murphy said. "These are real numbers. They are an important measure of public health and of our healthcare system's status and readiness."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Trenton South Jersey Hospitals Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Government Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ten defensive ends the Eagles could still add via free agency or trade
ziggy-ansah_042920_usat

Waste

Don't flush disinfectant wipes; put them in trash along with face masks and gloves, Philly officials plead
COVID-10 Wipes Flush

Illness

Six new COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by CDC
New COVID-19 symptoms

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Drafting Jalen Hurts puts more pressure, criticism on pretty much everyone
102919HowieRoseman

Animals

Vote to name the newest little blue penguin chick at Adventure Aquarium
Little Blue Pengiun naming

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved