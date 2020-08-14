New Jersey shifting focus to mail-in voting for November election due to COVID-19

New Jersey will send all registered voters in the state mail-in ballots for the November general election, due to the continued threat of coronavirus in the U.S.

In-person voting will still be available but on a limited basis in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on election day. Voting by mail will help ensure voters and poll workers' safety, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a briefing Friday.

"The Nov. 3 general election will be held overwhelmingly through vote-by-mail,” said Murphy in the briefing. “Ensuring that every voter has the ability to securely cast their ballot while protecting public health is our paramount concern.”