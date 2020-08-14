Former Delco police officer accused of sexting minor on Snapchat

A former Upland police officer turned himself in Thursday after being charged with corruption of a minor.

Justin Hazelton, 21, of Havertown, allegedly sent sexually explicit messages on Snapchat to a girl while he was employed as a part-time officer in the borough, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Hazelton admitted to sending the messages during an investigation conducted by the D.A.'s office, prosecutors said. The age of the minor was not released.

An attorney working on an unrelated matter found the sexually explicit messages on the minor's cell phone and contacted the Delaware County Department of Children and Youth Services. CYS in turn contacted the D.A's office on July 17.



"The law is clear – exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a minor is a crime,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "Such activity is never acceptable, but in this case – where the perpetrator is a police officer – it is critically important that we call out this unlawful behavior. The Delaware County law enforcement community has zero tolerance for child predators. Even when they’re one of our own."

Hazelton was arraigned and had his bail set at $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.