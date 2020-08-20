More News:

August 20, 2020

New Jersey's high school sports to resume about a month later than normal

Girls volleyball, gymnastics pushed to the spring season

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Schools Sports
New Jersey high school sports Riley McCullough/via Unsplash

The high school football season in New Jersey will be delayed until October and included a condensed schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school sports season in New Jersey will look and feel very differently when it gets underway next month.

Athletic schedules will be condensed. Games only will take place locally. Out-of-state competition is prohibited. Postseason competitions will be kept local, meaning there will be no statewide championships.

Those changes – outlined in a "Return to Play Plan" released Thursday by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's Sports Advisory Task Force – are designed to allow sports to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Practices and competitions for fall sports will begin about a month later than usual. 

All practices are delayed until Sept. 14. Girls tennis can begin competitions Sept. 28. Cross country, field hockey and soccer can start playing games Oct. 1. Football games can kick off Oct. 2.

Girls volleyball and gymnastics – both indoor sports – have been postponed until the spring season. Practices for those sports can begin Feb. 16, with competitions commencing March 3.

If the public health crisis worsens, the fall sports season also could be pushed back until the spring. 

Winter sports can begin practices Dec. 3 and competitions can get underway on Dec. 21, but those start dates are subject to change based upon guidance from the state. Dates for the spring sports season will be announced at a later date.

The NJSIAA said that the goals of its return-to-play protocols are to ensure health and safety and promote participation in sports.

"Our kids need structured activity, and we believe that education-based high school sports is the best way to provide it," Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said. "Giving teenagers extra motivation to stay COVID-free promotes healthy outcomes for everyone."

Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Murphy approved the resumption of outdoor high school sports if health and safety guidelines are met.

Student-athletes participating in remote or in-person learning will be able to take part in high school fall sports, Murphy said.

State officials previously approved summer youth sports to resume through a multi-step process.

Non-contact organized youth sports, such as golf and tennis, were permitted to resume in June as long as they followed social distancing measures. 

Medium and high-risk sports were initially restricted to modified, no-contact workouts. Programs and leagues had to ensure that participants could remain at least six feet apart. Traditional practices and games resumed for medium-risk sports, like baseball, basketball, softball and soccer, in July.

High-risk sports, such as football and wrestling, resumed workouts and competitions late last month. Indoor sports remained prohibited.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Schools Sports South Jersey Soccer Field Hockey Tennis Education Coronavirus COVID-19 New Jersey High Schools Football

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers are screwed, and there’s no clear solution
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-76ers-Nets_022120

Politics

Gov. Murphy insists he will not accept position in potential Biden administration
Phil Murphy Joe Biden

Health News

Discussing risky sex could cut STI rates significantly, new U.S. guidelines say
Counseling for STIs

Eagles

Eagles practice notes, Day 3: Lots of punting, and more injuries
081920CameronJohnston

Books

New edition of Lewis Carroll's 'Jabberwocky' features Charles Santore illustrations
Charles Santore

Entertainment

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru, a dinosaur safari, opening in Montgomery County
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved