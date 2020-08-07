More Health:

August 07, 2020

PIAA postpones fall sports by two weeks, urges further discussion after Wolf recommendation

Board warns of potential negative impact on students if season is canceled

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
PIAA postpones fall sports by two weeks, urges further discussion after Wolf recommendation Source/Pixabay

Fall sports at Pennsylvania schools remain uncertain as the PIAA looks for clarification on a strong recommendation from Gov. Tom Wolf that athletics be delayed until the start of 2021.

The PIAA pushed back Friday against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation that school sports be suspended until 2021, warning of "unintended consequences" if fall athletics are canceled.

In the meantime, the organization will delay the start of the fall season by two weeks — on Aug. 24 — pending further review and discussion.

Wolf surprised the youth athletics association with his announcement on Thursday morning, when he suggested containing COVID-19 should take priority over the resumption of school sports. The Department of Education laterformally issued the recommendation, clarifying that it is not an order or a mandate.

After a meeting on Friday, the PIAA issued a statement urging collaboration to reach a resolution on fall sports.

"The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches and community leaders that have contacted us," the statement said. "The board believes that the governor's strong recommendation to delay sports to January 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students' physical, social, emotional and mental health."

Late last month, the PIAA released guidelines for the return of high school sports in the fall that included proposed schedules with timelines to resume activities and competition.

Voluntary workouts for football can continue based on the judgment of local schools, but heat acclimatization will be pushed back to Aug. 24. All mandatory fall sports activities will have to wait until Aug. 24 to resume.

Many schools have permitted voluntary workouts since June and have developed plans to safely restart athletic programs. While some conferences and leagues already have pushed programs back to September, other districts, such as Norristown and Uniontown, have opted to cancel some or all fall sports entirely.

Republican legislators criticized the Wolf administration's new recommendation and previously had demanded the state allow parents to sit in the stands when sports resume.

The PIAA canceled the spring sports season in April as the coronavirus pandemic deepened across Pennsylvania.

Another PIAA board meeting will be held on Aug. 21 to evaluate next steps after communicating with the governor and the General Assembly.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Pennsylvania Sports Education Schools

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fantasy football

Fantasy football 2020 12-team mock draft roundup
McLeod-Barkley_122719_usat

Education

Lincoln University board votes to reinstate ousted school president
Lincoln University president

Mental Health

Suicide-related incidents involving OTC painkillers are surging, study finds
OTC drugs suicide

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Movies

What a drive-in movie theater experience is really like
Becky's Drive-In

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved