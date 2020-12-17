In PSA, Chris Christie says masks should not divide America

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is urging people to wear a mask, saying he was wrong to remove his during a White House celebration in October.

Christie was among several people who developed COVID-19 following the nomination celebration of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden. He spent a week in the intensive care unit.

Christie shared a public service announcement Wednesday on Twitter. It soon will run as an advertisement on national television, he said.

"I am very happy today for this ad to start to run on TV across America," Christie wrote. "I urge all Americans to learn from my experience and to, please, wear a mask and stay safe."

In the PSA, Christie said the reason he contracted the disease was likely when he failed to wear a mask, and the experience made him change his ways. Now, he's asking others to the same, suggesting they will regret their reluctance if they suffer the same consequences he did.



"This message isn't for everyone. It's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask," Christie said. "Lying in isolation in ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong it was to remove my mask at the White House. Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask-wearing divide us. Especially as we now know, you are twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you don't wear a mask."

Christie finished the PSA with an even more dire warning: "Because if you don't do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history."

On both occasions, Christie removed his mask.