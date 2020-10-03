More News:

October 03, 2020

Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19 after helping Trump prepare for debate

The former New Jersey governor said he will be receiving medical attention

By Allie Miller
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 3, following Friday's announcement that President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania have coronavirus.

Chris Christie announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19, after the former New Jersey governor recently spent several days with Trump helping the president prepare for the first debate.

Christie revealed his positive diagnosis in a Tweet that also said he would "be receiving medical attention." The 2016 republican presidential candidate and former rival of Trump's would not reveal if he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The news comes one day after President Trump and first lady Melania announced they tested positive for coronavirus. 

Both Trump and Melania were symptomatic on Friday and Trump is receiving medical treatment as well.

Christie is one of several other individuals close to Trump who have now come forward with a positive COVID-19 test result following the president's diagnosis. Former senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway and Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien have also tested positive.

The 58-year-old said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Friday that neither President Trump nor himself wore masks during debate preparations.

"No one was wearing a mask in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time," Christie said on the show. "The group was about five or six people in total."

Christie said earlier that he tested negative prior to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and that was the last time he's come into contact with President Trump. He did not attend the President's 2020 campaign event in Bedminster, N.J. on Thursday.

Christie is one of at least eight people who tested positive attending a White House Rose Garden event that took place over a week ago. The ceremony at the White House's Rose Garden was announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. 

President Trump is currently being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He is now being treated with the antiviral drug Remdesivir in addition to the experimental drug Regeneron.

Trump reportedly has symptoms of low-grade fever, congestion, and a cough.

Allie Miller
