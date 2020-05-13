Philly's virtual graduation ceremony will be 'memorable,' Hite promises

The School District of Philadelphia will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to honor the Class of 2020.

The event, which will be held June 9 at 11 a.m., will replace the graduation ceremonies that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent William R. Hite acknowledged it won't be the same as the traditional experience high school seniors had anticipated. But with public gatherings probhibited, he said district officials are working to make the event a special one.

"We all wish we were able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year," Hite said during a press briefing held Wednesday on Facebook Live. "But the health and safety of our students and staff must come first." The virtual event will include include student performances, a keynote speaker and a video tribute to seniors who have died. A virtual after-party will begin at 7 p.m.

Hite noted high school graduation is a significant milestone and sent a message to seniors: "You deserve to feel celebrated and embraced as you close out your time as a student."