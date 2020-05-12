More News:

May 12, 2020

Jill Biden rallies support for husband's campaign during virtual events in Pennsylvania

By Allie Miller
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, conducted three virtual campaign events on Tuesday, May 12. The events were held via zoom video chat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Biden hosted virtual campaign events Tuesday with different groups in hopes of boosting support for her husband Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, a state that is expected to be pivotal in November's presidential election.

The wife of the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee visited with three different groups remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden chatted with the owners of a Center City restaurant, campaign volunteers from the Philly area, and with staff at public school in Pittsburgh.

The push in Pennsylvania comes as the former vice president recently has had to address sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade, one of Joe Biden's former Senate staffers. 

Each of the campaign events with Jill Biden was held virtually using Zoom. She tweeted about the events with her frequently used #AlwaysAPhillyGirl hashtag.

Joe Biden's campaign headquarters were located in Philadelphia prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Staffer's at Biden's field offices in Philadelphia had been working remotely since around mid-March.

Jill Biden spoke with one of the owners of El Merkury, a Guatemalan restaurant in Center City. Biden thanked the restaurant in a tweet praising their work with the nonprofit Off Their Plate, which pays restaurants to cook meals for health care workers. 

Earlier, Biden spoke with staff at the Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy, a public school for grades 6 through 12 in the that city's Oakland neighborhood.

Biden spoke with campaign organizers from the Philadelphia field offices. Joe Biden's campaign overall has largely switched to virtual or remote events that allow for social distancing in light of coronavirus.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller
