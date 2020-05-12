More News:

May 12, 2020

Gritty to deliver meals to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

By Pat Ralph
Gritty will be honoring health care personnel at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Gritty will pay tribute to health care personnel at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania during their shift change Tuesday night. 

The beloved Flyers mascot will appear at 6:30 p.m. to thank hospital workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gritty will donate 100 boxed meals from Philadelphia-based company Brûlée Catering. 

Last week, Gritty rode on the top of a fire truck through Media, Delaware County – while wearing a face covering, a stunt aimed at cheering up hockey fans across the region. 

Gritty isn’t the only celebrity to pay tribute to the health care providers at HUP. 

Last month, Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo bought lunch for the emergency room staff. 

And Verge Aero, a company based out of Penn’s Pennovation Works campus, put on a 150-drone light show hours after the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia.

