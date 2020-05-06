More Culture:

May 06, 2020

Gritty to parade through Delaware County on Thursday

The Flyers' mascot will ride on top of a fire truck through Media

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Gritty and the Rocky Run Fire Department will parade through Media, Delaware County, on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot will visit Media in Delaware County on Thursday. Gritty will be partaking in a quarantine fire truck parade to cheer up fans across the region who are social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gritty and the Rocky Run Fire Department of Media will travel through Delaware County neighborhoods from 5:30-7 p.m. (timing is tentative), with Gritty sitting atop a fire truck for the parade.

Gritty will be "following in the footsteps of cultural icons such as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny," the press release states.

The parade route will begin along Granite Run Mall Road and pass Penncrest High School, Glenwood Elementary School, Linvilla Orchards, and Indian Lane Elementary School.

Flyers fans are encouraged to practice social distancing while watching the parade.

A map of Gritty’s route.

While there hasn’t been any hockey for almost two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gritty has been keeping plenty busy while quarantining. He shared an update with fans in March that he was doing well. 

Since then, he’s been seen doing an Irish jig in a leprechaun outfit for St. Patrick’s Day, doing an impersonation of Joe Exotic from “Tiger King,” meditating, doing an Easter Egg hunt, watching “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” setting up obstacle courses, tossing ping-pong balls and celebrating Earth Day.




Now we can only wonder if Gritty will continue following human trends and will be seen wearing a face mask during the parade on Thursday.

