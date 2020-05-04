More Culture:

May 04, 2020

Philly's Laser Wolf named one of GQ's 2020 Best Restaurants in America

Michael Solomonov's Israeli grill in Kensington generated national buzz after barely a month

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Laser Wolf GQ Source/Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf, the latest concept from Philadelphia restaurateur Michael Solomonov, was named one of the best new restaurants in the United States in 2020 by GQ magazine.

As restaurants around the world struggle under the business restrictions of the coronavirus crisis, having a Philadelphia spot land on a list of the best new places in the United States is a small consolation, at best.

Laser Wolf, the latest offering from star restaurateur Michael Solomonov, barely had been open for more than a month before the city's restaurants were forced to close up shop.

The Israeli grill, housed in a remodeled warehouse in Kensington, already had a wait list that probably would have extended as long as it will take to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The name, inspired by the butcher in the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," is backed by a customizable menu of skewers and kebobs paired with salads

While Solomonov's Zahav has been a mainstay on "best of" lists for years, Laser Wolf's appearance on GQ's 2020 list of the top new restaurants is a good sign for whenever it is things start opening back up.

Here's what GQ's Brett Martin had to say about Laser Wolf:

Solomonov's hummus, which launched a thousand indeterminately "Mediterranean" restaurants, is here, smooth as ever but nearly lost amid the array of dips, pickles, and other salatim that arrive automatically when you order. All that remains is to pick proteins or vegetables to go on the grill: pleasantly spongy Romanian beef kebab; trim, triangular lamb chops; ruby-bellied strips of tuna. There does not appear to be a wrong choice. This isn't the "sharing" of anxiously dividing up appetizers. It's arms crisscrossing the table as everyone reaches for food, forks stabbing bits from friends' plates, a ballet of dishes being passed back and forth as conversation flows. It is what I picture when I dream of returning to restaurants.

On top of Laser Wolf's dinner menu, the bar serves a rotating beer and wine list and specialty Israeli cocktails.

Despite the circumstances, the CookNSolo family of restaurants, including Federal Donuts and Dizengoff, continues to provide takeout options for customers during the pandemic. When it's safe to return to dinner tables in Philly, Laser Wolf may not be so new anymore, technically, but a meal there is still should be something to look forward to.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Kensington Philadelphia Michael Solomonov

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: The 2020 Eagles 'hindsight' draft
042320JustinJefferson

Government

Government officials are turning to billboards to reinforce social distancing guidelines
Philly stay at home billboards

Health News

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware join regional supply chain for PPE, other medical equipment
PPE new jersey pennsylvania delaware

NFL

Worst Week: The worst draft picks in Philadelphia sports history
102918-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Podcasts

Seven TV rewatch podcasts to indulge your nostalgia
Best rewatch podcasts

Food & Drink

Where to buy margarita mixers for Cinco de Mayo
Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved