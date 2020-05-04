Federal Donuts selling Mother's Day bouquets

If mom has a sweet tooth, you may want to forgo the usual Mother's Day flowers and instead buy a doughnut bouquet from Federal Donuts.

The Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook eatery is selling the sweet treat for $36.

Each bouquet includes a baker's dozen of assorted doughnuts in three holiday flavors: lemon lavender, blackberries and cream, and strawberry chocolate marshmallow.

The Mother's Day gift can be pre-ordered online for pickup on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Philly or South Street location.

After closing due to the COVID-19 crisis, Federal Donuts recently started offering doughnuts and fried chicken sandwiches for pickup through online ordering. Doughnuts also can be delivered through goPuff.

