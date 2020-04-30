Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery

If you've been missing Oyster House's fresh seafood, here's some great news.

The popular Center City restaurant now offers pickup and delivery. The restaurant's hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and orders for the same evening can be placed starting at noon.



On the menu are favorites like the lobster roll, Maryland crab cake and jumbo shrimp cocktail. Wine and six-packs of beer also can be ordered, but they're only available for pickup.

What's even more exciting, though, is that Oyster House is selling a clambake kit for $68 with two whole Maine lobsters, mussels, clams, potatoes, corn on the cob and all the other essentials. It even comes with a checkered table cloth.

Orders for the kit must be placed by Wednesday, May 6, by calling (215) 567-7683. The seafood feast will then be ready for pickup on Friday, May 8.

"After weeks under quarantine orders, we felt it was time to give you a taste of summer," Oyster House said in an announcement.

