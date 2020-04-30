More Events:

April 30, 2020

Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery

The Center City restaurant is known for its fresh seafood

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Oyster House clambake Photo by Toa Heftiba/on Unsplash

Oyster House in Center City Philadelphia is selling a clambake kit that comes with two whole Maine lobsters. The restaurant also has started offering pickup and delivery.

If you've been missing Oyster House's fresh seafood, here's some great news.

The popular Center City restaurant now offers pickup and delivery. The restaurant's hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and orders for the same evening can be placed starting at noon.

RELATED: Where to buy margarita mixers for Cinco de Mayo | Mother's Day brunch available for pickup or delivery from Di Bruno Bros.

On the menu are favorites like the lobster roll, Maryland crab cake and jumbo shrimp cocktail. Wine and six-packs of beer also can be ordered, but they're only available for pickup.

What's even more exciting, though, is that Oyster House is selling a clambake kit for $68 with two whole Maine lobsters, mussels, clams, potatoes, corn on the cob and all the other essentials. It even comes with a checkered table cloth.

Orders for the kit must be placed by Wednesday, May 6, by calling (215) 567-7683. The seafood feast will then be ready for pickup on Friday, May 8.

"After weeks under quarantine orders, we felt it was time to give you a taste of summer," Oyster House said in an announcement.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Seafood Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 draft picks
043020KVonWallace

Recreation

New Jersey state and county parks, golf courses can reopen this weekend
New Jersey parks

Prevention

Quest Diagnostics offers COVID-19 antibody test for purchase online
Quest Diagnostics antibody test

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts is no Taysom Hill, Wentz is an 'alpha' and latest Eagles power rankings
Hurts-Wentz-split_043020_usat

Cocktails

Cocktails may soon be available for curbside pickup in Pennsylvania
Cocktails Takeout Pennsylvania

Mother's Day

Mother's Day brunch available for pickup or delivery from Di Bruno Bros.
Mother's Day brunch

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved