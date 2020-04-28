Mother's Day brunch available for pickup or delivery from Di Bruno Bros.

Bring brunch to mom this Mother's Day since restaurants' dining rooms are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Di Bruno Bros. is offering a special menu for the holiday. Orders can be picked up or delivered, but must be placed by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

On the menu are appetizers and side dishes, like baked brie with berries and Caesar salad, and entrées including bagels and smoked salmon, French toast with chocolate chip cannoli cream and quiche. For dessert, there's a berry and almond cake or a chocolate and hazelnut tart available.

Di Bruno's shared a peek at some of the brunch items on its Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

To place an order, call (215) 665-1659. Pickup is available on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday May, 10, between 9 a.m. and noon at the Rittenhouse, Franklin and Ardmore locations. All orders will come cold with reheating instructions.

A flower bouquet and sparkling wine also can be added to the order to make Mother's Day brunch at home extra special.

