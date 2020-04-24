Gift boxes and bouquets for Mother's Day available from Philly's Chick Invitations

Mother's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 10, and it's time to start thinking about what to gift mom.

While this year's holiday will be different due to the coronavirus, you can still send a thoughtful surprise.

Chick Invitations in Philadelphia is making it easy to gift mom something she'll love. The shop is selling curated gift boxes paired with bouquets from Papertini, another local company.

Shoppers should order online by Friday, May 1, for contactless delivery on Mother's Day. The shop will deliver to addresses in Philadelphia, some Philly suburbs and South Jersey.

There's a "Make Your Own Mule," "Toasted Hostess," "Coffee Break," "Rosé All Day" and "Tea Time" gift set, each packed with five to six items and a card. The total price for the box and bouquet is $150.