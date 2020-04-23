More Culture:

April 23, 2020

You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House

The boutique on 13th street is selling the care package online

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Gritty
Gritty gift box from Open House Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia boutique Open House is selling Gritty-themed gift boxes online. Six items, including a Gritty prayer candle and Gritty doll, are included in the package.

Safran Turney Hospitality's Open House, a boutique on 13th Street offering gifts and home goods, is now selling a Gritty-themed package for fans of the lovable Flyers mascot.

The "Be Gritty" gift box can be ordered online and includes six (very orange) items.

There's a Gritty doll, an excellent buddy to have around in quarantine, and a Gritty prayer candle, for when a little extra help from a higher power is needed to get through social distancing.

A water bottle, key chain, magnet and canvas tote bag – all Gritty-themed – also are included.

The gift box is for sale for $100. If you purchase it as a gift, let Open House know in the "notes to seller" section during checkout so you can include a short message.

Gritty has been doing his best to keep his fans smiling during the coronavirus pandemic. He dressed up as Joe Exotic from Netflix's "Tiger King" and showed off some impressive trick shots like the ones trending on TikTok.

He also made a very entertaining "Quarantine Quarantunes" playlist.

Now, a little bit of Gritty's charm can be sent to friends and family.

