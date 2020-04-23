You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House

Safran Turney Hospitality's Open House, a boutique on 13th Street offering gifts and home goods, is now selling a Gritty-themed package for fans of the lovable Flyers mascot.

The "Be Gritty" gift box can be ordered online and includes six (very orange) items.

There's a Gritty doll, an excellent buddy to have around in quarantine, and a Gritty prayer candle, for when a little extra help from a higher power is needed to get through social distancing.

A water bottle, key chain, magnet and canvas tote bag – all Gritty-themed – also are included.

The gift box is for sale for $100. If you purchase it as a gift, let Open House know in the "notes to seller" section during checkout so you can include a short message.

Gritty has been doing his best to keep his fans smiling during the coronavirus pandemic. He dressed up as Joe Exotic from Netflix's "Tiger King" and showed off some impressive trick shots like the ones trending on TikTok.

He also made a very entertaining "Quarantine Quarantunes" playlist.

Now, a little bit of Gritty's charm can be sent to friends and family.