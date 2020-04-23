More Events:

Center City District hosting virtual fitness classes on Facebook

The at-home workouts will be streamed Monday and Tuesday evenings

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Zumba and boot camp workouts can be streamed live on the Dilworth Park Facebook page and will remain available afterward. Check out the free virtual workouts at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Center City Fit presented by Rothman Orthopaedics is an outdoor fitness series that takes place in Dilworth Park each spring.

Since group gatherings are not allowed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Center City District is making the 2020 series virtual.

Beginning Monday, May 4, workouts can be streamed at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings until further notice. The exercises will be shown live on the Dilworth Park Facebook page and will remain available afterward.

Zumba classes will take place on Mondays. The dance parties set to Latin and pop music will be led by instructor Dwayne Townsend, who has worked in the fitness industry for 15 years. Then on Tuesdays, get ready for boot camp with expert trainer Guy Nanni.

"He pushes participants with a tough-love approach because he truly believes in their ability to transcend their own limitations," reads Nanni's description from Center City District.

While many are probably missing their gyms and group fitness classes, this virtual series is a nice way to get back into exercising while at home.

