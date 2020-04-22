More Events:

April 22, 2020

These Parks on Tap postcards are free to download and color

The illustrations depict some of the locations the traveling beer garden has visited

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parks on Tap postcards Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap-themed postcards are available to download for free online. The illustrations depict some of the locations across Philadelphia that the traveling beer garden has visited.

Parks on Tap, which brings pop-up beer gardens to neighborhood parks across the city, normally would be kicking off its 2020 season this spring.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, there's no set date for when the program will return.

You can dream of better days surrounded by friends, hammocks and beer, though, by coloring Parks on Tap-themed postcards that can be downloaded for free.

The postcards feature some of the locations from the 2019 season, including Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, the Schuylkill Banks and Pretzel Park in Manayunk. The illustrations were created by Fairmount Park Conservancy member Emily Joynton.

Then after coloring in the drawings, you can send your artwork and a sweet message to friends or family who could use a pick-me-up while social distancing.

Parks on Tap postcardsCourtesy of/Parks on Tap

A postcard illustrated by Emily Joynton depicting places Parks on Tap visited during its 2019 season.


