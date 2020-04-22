These Parks on Tap postcards are free to download and color

Parks on Tap, which brings pop-up beer gardens to neighborhood parks across the city, normally would be kicking off its 2020 season this spring.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, there's no set date for when the program will return.

You can dream of better days surrounded by friends, hammocks and beer, though, by coloring Parks on Tap-themed postcards that can be downloaded for free.

The postcards feature some of the locations from the 2019 season, including Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, the Schuylkill Banks and Pretzel Park in Manayunk. The illustrations were created by Fairmount Park Conservancy member Emily Joynton.

Then after coloring in the drawings, you can send your artwork and a sweet message to friends or family who could use a pick-me-up while social distancing.