Airbnb launches virtual travel experiences with hosts around the world

You may not be able to physically take a vacation right now because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can mentally escape to somewhere beyond your apartment with Airbnb's new online experiences.

The company's in-person experiences, which launched in 2016, aren't currently being offered but there are plenty of one-of-a-kind virtual activities to participate in through video communication services like Zoom.

Options include cooking with a Moroccan family, meditation with a Japanese Buddhist monk, a K-beauty 101 tutorial with a TV host in Korea, a cocktail class and live performance led by drag queens, fortune reading using coffee grounds, a pasta making class with a host in Italy and an interior design workshop.

All of the online experiences available can be viewed on Airbnb's website. Prices range from $2 to $65 per person, depending on the class or activity being offered.

Connecting with someone virtually in another country, or even a different city, can make it feel like you've taken a trip away from home. The online experiences also are a way for hosts to recover some of their income lost to coronavirus.