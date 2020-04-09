More Events:

April 09, 2020

New Jersey's Holland Ridge Farms offering tulip delivery

You cannot visit the tulip fields in person due to the COVID-19 crisis, but you can bring the colorful flowers to your home

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, New Jersey's Holland Ridge Farms cannot have visitors on site to view its millions of tulips. Instead, the farm can send the colorful flowers to your home. You can order 20 stems to be delivered.

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, about an hour drive from Philadelphia, is known for its colorful tulip fields that bloom in springtime.

This year, due to the COVID-19 crisis, there's no festival allowing visitors to view the millions of tulips from farmer Casey Jansen Sr., who came to New Jersey from Holland.

The farm's alternative plan to open a tulip trail also had to be abandoned. 

"We regret to inform you that as of this morning we are not permitted to have customers driving on our tulip fields," Holland Ridge Farms stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "This is a huge blow for us, as we were scheduled to open the farm and share months of hard work and our beautiful flowers with all of you."

You don't have to miss out on the rainbow of colorful blooms completely, however. There's still one other option. You can have flowers from the farm delivered to your home – or to a friend's house.

Holland Ridge Farms is selling 20 stems for $9.99 (taxes and shipping not included). The flowers will come in two "mystery colors," meaning they could be red, pink, yellow, orange, purple, white or bicolor. You won't know until you get your package.

Orders will be processed within 1 to 3 business days, shipped via FedEx and left on the doorstep. The tulips can be shipped to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York, as well as Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode island and Vermont. All orders for delivery can be placed online.

In addition, Holland Ridge Farms is offering curbside pickup. You can pre-order tulips online, then collect your flowers at the farm's entrance. Ten-stem bunches are $4.99 each.

Bringing some beautiful spring flowers into your home might be the pick-me-up you need while following social distancing guidelines and staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

