April 08, 2020

Digital coloring book is available from Adobe to help beat social distancing blues

New pages with illustrations from various artists will be added each week

By Sinead Cummings
The Adobe Digital Coloring Book is free to print. The first five pages are currently online. Each week this spring, new art will become available to color. Coloring can be calming and also is an easy way to stay busy indoors while social distancing.

Adobe created a free digital coloring book with help from artists and illustrators to give those social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis a way to combat boredom at home.

If you jumped on the adult coloring book trend a few years back, it's time to break out those markers, crayons and pencils again. Coloring can be calming and also is an easy way to stay busy indoors.

The first five pages of the Adobe Coloring Book are currently available online and new pages with different themes will be added each week this spring.

The pages can be downloaded as PDF, PSD or JPEG files that can be imported into Adobe Fresco, or other coloring apps, or printed out.

The first collection, titled Chapter One, was inspired by the alphabet and features designs by artists Sofi Bastos, Ann Chen, Lauren Hom, Kelli Laderer, and Steffi Lynn Tsai. Below, you can check out some of their work that they've shared on Instagram.

