April 02, 2020

Cards Against Humanity has a new family-friendly edition you can print for free

Kids and adults can play the fill-in-the-blank game at home during the coronavirus pandemic

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The popular party game Cards Against Humanity announced a family-friendly edition for children ages 8 and older. The public beta version of the game is available online to print for free, so families can play together while staying home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cards Against Humanity, a game in which players complete sentences using cards with crude words, is most certainly NOT for children.

Now, however, there's a new family edition with PG-rated content appropriate for ages 8 and older.

Museum of the American Revolution offering virtual spring break experience

The public beta version of the game is available online to print for free, so families can play together while staying home during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We’ve been working on it for over a year in consultation with child development experts and psychologists. Our plan was to surprise everyone with this in the fall, but we know a lot of families need something to do right now," reads a statement from Cards Against Humanity on the product's website.

Families can download either a small card PDF, which is 21 pages, or a large card PDF, which is 47 pages. The next step is to cut out the cards. Then, it's game time.

Cards Against Humanity promises this isn't just the regular game without all the "bad stuff," like curse words and adult themes. 

"We rewrote the entire game from scratch and extensively play-tested it with children so adults and kids can have fun together," states the product's FAQ section.

