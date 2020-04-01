Museum of the American Revolution offering virtual spring break experience

April 01, 2020
Families looking for new ways to entertain kids while staying in during the coronavirus pandemic can turn to the Museum of the American Revolution this month.
The museum is hosting a virtual spring break experience from Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 17. There will be make-at-home craft activities, story time and living history demonstrations that kids can enjoy from home.
Below is the spring break schedule, provided by the museum.
• Every weekday, check out the museum's Facebook for a daily craft or coloring activity.
• On Mondays and Fridays, tune into Facebook and Instagram for artisan field trips featuring video interviews with living history artisans and makers as they demonstrate their Revolutionary-era crafts. Among the artisans will be a shoemaker, seamstress, carpenter and bookbinder.
• On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m., join the museum for virtual story time on Facebook as they read children’s books about the American Revolution and its ongoing impact.
• On Wednesdays at noon, the museum will host a live Q&A with curators and historians on Instagram. Join in and ask your most pressing historical questions.
• On Thursdays, tune into the museum’s Instagram account for colonial cooking demonstrations.
Also, the museum offers a digital tour to explore its galleries.
In addition, the Museum of the American Revolution will celebrate its third birthday on Sunday, April 19. Visit the museum's Facebook to sign a digital birthday card and share your favorite memory from the institution for a chance to win four tickets to visit once it reopens after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. The museum will share 18th-century cake and cocktail recipes to make at home, too.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.