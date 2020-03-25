More Events:

March 25, 2020

Pennsylvania librarian creates free, virtual Harry Potter escape room for kids

Hogwarts Digital Escape Room is a fun activity to do while home practicing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Harry Potter sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

The Hogwarts Digital Escape Room is a free, virtual escape room created by a Pennsylvania librarian. Solve puzzles online, relating to Harry Potter, to complete the game.

A librarian in Pennsylvania is bringing some magic to families at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sydney Krawiec, a youth services librarian at Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, a suburb of Pittsburgh, created a virtual Harry Potter escape room that anyone can access online.

RELATED: Audible offers free audiobooks for kids during self-quarantine

The Hogwarts Digital Escape Room can be played individually or as a group. 

In the game, you're a first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In your house common room, a prefect tells you about a muggle trend where non-magical folks lock themselves in rooms and have to solve puzzles in order to get out.

From there, the escape room fun begins. Puzzles involve videos, links and photos.

