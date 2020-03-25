Pennsylvania librarian creates free, virtual Harry Potter escape room for kids

March 25, 2020
A librarian in Pennsylvania is bringing some magic to families at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sydney Krawiec, a youth services librarian at Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, a suburb of Pittsburgh, created a virtual Harry Potter escape room that anyone can access online.
The Hogwarts Digital Escape Room can be played individually or as a group.
In the game, you're a first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In your house common room, a prefect tells you about a muggle trend where non-magical folks lock themselves in rooms and have to solve puzzles in order to get out.
From there, the escape room fun begins. Puzzles involve videos, links and photos.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.