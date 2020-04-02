J.K. Rowling launches Harry Potter at Home hub for families during the COVID-19 crisis

You can experience the magic of Hogwarts while self-isolating at your home with the newly-launched Harry Potter at Home hub that brings together a variety of resources related to J.K. Rowling's beloved series of books.

There are free puzzles, articles, videos and quizzes made available by publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.

Currently, there is a video on how to draw a Niffler from the Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," a quiz on the first Harry Potter book in the series and a word search.



"We're casting a banishing charm on boredom!" the website states.



Audible also has included "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in its library of free books for kids available during the COVID-19 crisis. Just make sure to search for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," as they call it in the UK. The British version of the audiobook is voiced by Stephen Fry.

Also, if you're an educator, Rowling and her team previously announced an open license for teachers that allows them to post videos of themselves reading from the seven Harry Potter books for their students.

As for other ways kids can enjoy Harry Potter while home, there's a virtual escape room created by a Pennsylvania librarian, and Wizarding World Digital, which lets fans explore the series further.