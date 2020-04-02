More Events:

April 02, 2020

J.K. Rowling launches Harry Potter at Home hub for families during the COVID-19 crisis

There are free puzzles, articles, videos and quizzes on the website

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Harry Potter
Harry Potter at Home hub for kids, parents, teachers sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

The new Harry Potter at Home hub offers a variety of resources for kids, parents and teachers home during the COVID-19 crisis. There are free puzzles, articles, videos and quizzes. Audible also is including 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' in its library of books available for free.

You can experience the magic of Hogwarts while self-isolating at your home with the newly-launched Harry Potter at Home hub that brings together a variety of resources related to J.K. Rowling's beloved series of books.

There are free puzzles, articles, videos and quizzes made available by publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.

RELATED: Museum of the American Revolution offering virtual spring break experience

Currently, there is a video on how to draw a Niffler from the Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," a quiz on the first Harry Potter book in the series and a word search.

"We're casting a banishing charm on boredom!" the website states.

Audible also has included "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in its library of free books for kids available during the COVID-19 crisis. Just make sure to search for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," as they call it in the UK. The British version of the audiobook is voiced by Stephen Fry.

Also, if you're an educator, Rowling and her team previously announced an open license for teachers that allows them to post videos of themselves reading from the seven Harry Potter books for their students.

As for other ways kids can enjoy Harry Potter while home, there's a virtual escape room created by a Pennsylvania librarian, and Wizarding World Digital, which lets fans explore the series further.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Harry Potter Philadelphia Family-Friendly COVID-19 Coronavirus Books

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: There's no way the Eagles sign Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, right?
Cam-Newton-Jameis-Winston_040120_usat

Liquor Control Board

Pennsylvania reopens online liquor sales, then site quickly shuts down due to overwhelming demand
Pennsylvania liquor store online sales

Adult Health

Zantac, ranitidine generics removed from market due to cancer-causing impurity
FDA pulls Zantac ranitidine market

Sixers

Would a canceled NBA season help or hurt the Sixers?
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart donating meals to Philly families in need during coronavirus outbreak
Kevin Hart donating meals Philadelphia coronavirus

Food & Drink

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew
Evil Genius has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved