March 23, 2020

Audible offers free audiobooks for kids during self-quarantine

Families can stream the stories on a desktop, laptop, phone or tablet while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Family-Friendly
Audible free audiobooks during coronavirus crisis Staff photo/for PhillyVoice

Audible is offering free audiobooks during the coronavirus crisis to keep kids and families entertained while self-quarantining at home.

Philadelphia's "stay at home" order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household, so families need to get creative with things to do at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

One option is to enjoy a story together. Audible, an audiobook company headquartered in New Jersey and owned by Amazon, is offering a selection of free children's stories to stream.

RELATED: Philadelphia Zoo launches livestream series called 'Philly Zoo at 2' | Philadelphia's Magic Gardens offers coloring pages, virtual tour

"For as long as schools are closed, we're open," states the website. "Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning and just being kids."

The free stories can be streamed on a desktop, laptop, phone or tablet. There are six categories to explore: "Littlest Listeners," "Elementary," "Tween," "Teen," "Literary Classics" and "Folk & Fairy Tales for All."

Audible usually charges a monthly subscription fee starting at $14.95 to access their library.

