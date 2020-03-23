Audible offers free audiobooks for kids during self-quarantine

Philadelphia's "stay at home" order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household, so families need to get creative with things to do at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

One option is to enjoy a story together. Audible, an audiobook company headquartered in New Jersey and owned by Amazon, is offering a selection of free children's stories to stream.

"For as long as schools are closed, we're open," states the website. "Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning and just being kids."

The free stories can be streamed on a desktop, laptop, phone or tablet. There are six categories to explore: "Littlest Listeners," "Elementary," "Tween," "Teen," "Literary Classics" and "Folk & Fairy Tales for All."

Audible usually charges a monthly subscription fee starting at $14.95 to access their library.